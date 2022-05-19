Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 19 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 128.90

Although dlr's cross-inspired sharp fall from 129. 77 (Tuesday) to 128.02 in New York on safe-haven yen buying, then 127.90 today suggests correction from last wk's 127.53 bottom has ended, intra-day rally would bring choppy swings and may yield 129.06, break, 129.30/34.

Stand aside as below 128.35/40 needed to signal top n bring weakness to 128.00/10 later.