Update Time: 19 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 128.90

Although dlr's cross-inspired sharp fall from 129. 77 (Tuesday) to 128.02 in New York on safe-haven yen buying, then 127.90 today suggests correction from last wk's 127.53 bottom has ended, intra-day rally would bring choppy swings and may yield 129.06, break, 129.30/34.

Stand aside as below 128.35/40 needed to signal top n bring weakness to 128.00/10 later.

AUD/USD battles key hurdle to 0.7100 at fortnight high, focus on PBOC

AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around mid-0.7000s, after refreshing a two-week high the previous day. That said, the Aussie pair pares the biggest daily gains in a week inside a 30-pip trading range, holding lower grounds near 0.7250.

EUR/USD surges towards 1.0580 as bulls ignore a risk-off mood, post-ECB minutes

The shared currency is rallying on Thursday due to a weaker US dollar, despite a risk-aversion environment that usually benefits the greenback, but not this time, as the EUR/USD rose more than 1%. 

Gold oscillates around $1,840 as DXY tumbles, risk-off impulse favors

Gold price (XAU/USD) is consolidating below $1,850.00 in a minor range of $1,840.02-1,844.08 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has delivered a perpendicular upside move on Thursday from a low near $1,800.00.

Cardano is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited

Cardano is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone before rallying upwards towards $0.60. ADA, like several cryptos, has been in a steep bear rally, which demands the need for balance and proportion.  

Warning signs in China's economic outlook as COVID-19 spreads

New variables both within and outside of China in 2022 have placed the country's economy under new pressure. In the first quarter, its economic growth rate was only 4.8%, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the annual economic growth target of 5.5%.

