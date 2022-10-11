Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 1.0020

Dlr's intra-day break of Fri's 0.9954 high (now sup) n then penetration of Sep's 3-month peak at 0.9966 to a near 4-month top of 1.0011 in holiday- thinned. American session suggests price wud head to 1.0020/30 but 2022 peak at 1.0064 shud hold.

Trade fm long side for 1.0020 next after range trading n only below 0.9950/54 signals temp. top.