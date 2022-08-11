Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 11 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9438

Although dlr's rebound on short covering after Intraday selloff on soft US CPI to a near 4-month trough of 0.9394 would bring range trading in Europe, as long as 0.9450/52 holds, downside bias remains for weakness to 0.9385, then 0.9355 later today.

Stand aside as below 0.9405/10 needed for a re- test of 0.9394, break, 0.9365/70.

