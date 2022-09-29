Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.0810

Despite intra-day rally ahead of New York open from 1.0539 to as high as 1.0916 in New York due to usd's sell off in tandem with U.S. yields, present retreat suggests 'choppy' trading below Mon's 1.0934 high would continue, below 1.0770/75, 1.0739/44 later.

Sell again on recovery to 1.0825 for 1.0775 and only above 1.0865/70 may risk gain towards 1.0900 later.