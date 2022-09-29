Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.0810
Despite intra-day rally ahead of New York open from 1.0539 to as high as 1.0916 in New York due to usd's sell off in tandem with U.S. yields, present retreat suggests 'choppy' trading below Mon's 1.0934 high would continue, below 1.0770/75, 1.0739/44 later.
Sell again on recovery to 1.0825 for 1.0775 and only above 1.0865/70 may risk gain towards 1.0900 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back below 0.9700 as yields rebound ahead of US GDP, German inflation
EUR/USD sellers are up and roaring as sour sentiment joins firmer yields to renew the downside during early Thursday, after a day full of surprises and positive performance. Germany’s HICP may not impress pair buyers unless US GDP disappoints.
GBP/USD turns sideways around 1.0800, focus shifts to US/UK GDP data
GBP/USD is expected to resume its upside journey after concluding its correction to near 1.0800. To revive UK’s financial stability, the BOE announced a bond-buying program worth GBP 65 billion. Does BOE really not have the stomach to fight inflation while simultaneously keeping financial stability?
Gold sees cushion around $1,650 after a corrective move, US GDP buzz
Gold price is experiencing a healthy correction in the Tokyo session after witnessing a bumper rally. The precious metal is expected to find significant bids around the immediate cushion of $1,650.00 as the downside bias is not backed by momentum.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.