Update Time: 25 Jun 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1838. Euro swung broadly sideways in directionless Thursday's session. Despite initial dip to 1.1919, price ratcheted higher in delayed reaction to upbeat German Ifo data to 1.1956 in New York but only to retreat to 1.1921.
Intra-day bounce to 1.1945 in Asia on USD's broad-based pullback suggests further range trading would continue in European morning as traders await release of a slew of U.S. data, in particular, y/y core PCE. As long as this week's high at 1.1969 (Wednesday) holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1911 signals correction from last Friday's 9-week trough at 1.1848 has ended n heads back towards 1.1848 whilst above 1.1969 would risk stronger retracement of recent decline to 1.1985/90 but reckon res at 1.2006 should cap upside.
Offers are tipped at 1.1955/65 with stops above 1.1970 while bids are noted at 1.1925/15 with stops below 1.1900.
The euro area countries will release a slew if eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to German Gfk consumer sentiment. There is a European Council meeting today n ECB President Lagarde will participate in the Euro Summit. ECB member de Cos will speak at a conference at 10:30GMT.
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 200-day EMA ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto the recent recovery above 1.1900, up for first weekly gain in four. US dollar ignores firmer Treasury yields on fears of the PCE inflation gauge confirming the Fed’s hawkish tilt. Risk appetite remains positive, as Biden’s stimulus joins EU-UK trade optimism. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD attempts recovery toward 1.3950 as USD softens ahead of PCE data
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3950, as the US dollar eases across the board amid risk-on mood. US infrastructure stimulus deal lifts the sentiment, as the pound recovers from the dovish BOE-led blow. Mixed updates on Brexit, Delta Plus covid variant keeps bears hopeful.
Gold not out of the woods yet, focus on US PCE inflation
Gold price fell on Thursday after witnessing yet another day of choppy trading while maintaining familiar levels below the $1800 level. The up and down moves could be largely associated to the Fed’s expectations on the monetary policy.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.