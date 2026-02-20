TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Ascending channel favors bulls; key US macro data awaited

  • USD/CAD attracts some dip-buyers on Friday, though it lacks strong follow-through.
  • Retreating Oil prices undermine the Loonie and support the pair amid a bullish USD.
  • Traders now look forward to the US GDP report and the PCE data for a fresh impetus.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Ascending channel favors bulls; key US macro data awaited
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair regains positive traction on Friday and climbs to the 1.3700 mark during the early European session, back closer to a nearly two-week high, touched the previous day. The intraday move up is sponsored by the prevailing short-term bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie, lending additional support to the currency pair. Traders, however, might refrain from placing fresh directional bets ahead of the key US macro releases for a fresh impetus later during the North American session.

The Advance US Q4 GDP report, along with the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, will be published later today and looked upon for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut path. The outlook, in turn, will play a key role in driving the US Dollar (USD) demand in the near-term and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, reduced bets for more aggressive policy easing by the US central bank, along with rising geopolitical tensions, assist the safe-haven Greenback to retain a positive bias and stand firm near its highest level since January 23.

Minutes from the January FOMC monetary policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that the central bank is in no hurry to cut interest rates further, while officials also discussed the possibility of raising rates if inflation does not cool. Adding to this, the incoming data, including the blowout January Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report and the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims,  signaled a remarkably resilient US labor market. Moreover, hawkish comments from Fed officials forced investors to reprice the expected rate trajectory. This has been a key factor behind the USD's recent rise and favors the USD/CAD bulls.

Meanwhile, escalating US-Iran tensions fueled fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East and pushed Crude Oil prices to the highest level since August 4. In fact, US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Thursday that it must make a deal over its nuclear program, or really bad things will happen, and set a deadline of 10 to 15 days. In response, Iran told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that it will not tolerate military aggression and that all bases and assets of a hostile force would be legitimate targets if attacked. This raises the risk of a military confrontation and a broader regional conflict.

This might continue to support Crude Oil prices, which, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and cap the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register strong weekly gains. However, diverging fundamental factors – geopolitical developments and Fed expectations – warrant some caution before positioning for an extension of a nearly two-week-old uptrend from the 1.3500 psychological mark.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

Chart Analysis USD/CAD

Technical Analysis:

The recent move up witnessed over the past week or so has been along an upward-sloping channel, indicating a bullish trend. Moreover, the USD/CAD pair holds just above the 200-period exponential moving average at 1.3690, which has flattened after a gentle drift lower. A close back below it would weaken the near-term structure, while stability above keeps buyers engaged.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers around the zero line, with the MACD line aligned with the Signal line and a muted histogram, reinforcing a neutral tone. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59 is positive but not overbought, suggesting room for measured follow-through.

Within the ascending channel from 1.3538, resistance aligns near 1.3713, where initial supply could emerge; a clear push above that barrier could extend the advance. The ascending channel supports the broader bias, with support near 1.3631, where buyers could reassert control on dips. Until momentum improves, upside traction could stay contained.

A stronger signal would be the MACD line extending above the Signal line in positive territory with a widening histogram. RSI holding in the upper 50s underpins dip-buying, while a slide toward 50 would put 1.3631 in focus; failure there would tilt risks toward a corrective phase within the channel.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1800

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1800

EUR/USD now loses some upside momentum, returning to the area below the 1.1800 support as the Greenback manages to regain some composure following the SCOTUS-led pullback earlier in the session.

GBP/USD off highs, recedes to the sub-1.3500 area

GBP/USD off highs, recedes to the sub-1.3500 area

Following earlier highs north of 1.3500 the figure, GBP/USD now faces some renewed downside pressure, revisiting the 1.3490 zone as the US Dollar manages to regain some upside impulse in the latter part of the NA session on Friday.

Gold climbs to weekly tops, approaches $5,100/oz

Gold climbs to weekly tops, approaches $5,100/oz

Gold keeps the bid tone well in place at the end of the week, now hitting fresh weekly highs and retargeting the key $5,100 mark per troy ounce. The move higher in the yellow metal comes in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and modest losses in the US Dollar.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers