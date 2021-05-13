Yesterday was a big day for the Inflationistas. For the month of April, Core CPI (excluding food and energy) was up 3% year-over-year and CPI (including food and energy) was up 4.2% year-over-year. I had mentioned in a past article that CPI numbers above 3% should be expected for the months of April and May due to base effects - distorted inflation reading because of extremely low (or high) inflation numbers the year prior. Everyone knew a higher CPI reading was coming because of these base effects, and yet, the mainstream is acting as if inflation is out of control and only going to get worse. The truth is, this is yet to be determined.
The high CPI reading was not all due to base effects, some of it was from legitimate demand -“pent-up” demand as the economy reopens. I talked a bit about that, here. But, how much of the CPI was due to base effects? I’ve seen measures anywhere from 20%-50%. Base effects distort the actual data which is clear with the 20%-50% range. The true test will be once these base effects wear off in a couple of months, to see if inflation can sustain these levels or if it rolls over again like it has every other time since 2008.
From a labor market perspective, the weight of inflation will be on the back of the services sector because durable goods, housing, tech, and financial are pretty much tapped out. Services on a good year only account for about 4% of GDP, so they’ll have their work cut out for them. Just remember, as the economy reopens, supply chains come back online. Supply chain disruptions are one of the main causes of the rise in global commodity prices. Supply catching up to demand is certainly not priced into the market. This dynamic will make for an interesting path ahead.
There is substantial risk associated with trading in the financial markets. You are solely responsible for your own financial decisions. Information on Ryan Miller Trading Economics is for educational purposes only. Ryan Miller Trading Economics will not be held responsible for any losses you incur. Ryan Miller Trading Economics does not provide any trading advice and is not a professional investment service. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. There is a substantial risk of loss associated with trading currencies, securities, options, futures, equities and options on futures and currencies. Currencies, Futures, Options, Bonds, Equities and other securities trading all have large potential rewards, but they also have large potential risk and may result in monetary losses. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest or trade in these markets. Ryan Miller Trading Economics is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell currencies, futures, options, bonds, or equities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data
US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals.
S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red
Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade?