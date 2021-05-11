Chinese factory costs have once again highlighted the risk of a sharp surge in inflation this year. While the risk of a bout of monetary tightening may have hurt tech yesterday, we are seeing more indiscriminate selling take hold today.
- Inflation fears spark market sell-off
- Chinese PPI highlight how commodity prices are raising input prices
- Markets sell across the board follows yesterday’s tech focus
Inflation fears have hurt market sentiment today, as European markets maintained the pessimistic tone established in the US yesterday. An overnight jump in Chinese PPI data highlighted how commodity prices are lifting factory costs, with traders worried that input costs will feed into consumer prices which could result in a more hawkish central bank approach. Despite Powell attempting to quell fears of an inflation-fuelled rate hike on numerous occasions, todays selling pressure highlights ongoing fears that a spike in prices could ultimately force their hand. Despite promises that they would willingly let inflation run beyond the 2% threshold for some time, there is undoubtably a limit to that tolerance which many fear could be tested this year.
From a market perspective, the prospect of a tightening of monetary policy raises questions over just whether some of the loftier valuations are justified. The 2020 outperformance of growth and momentum stocks may have gone a little too far, and the prospect of a monetary squeeze tends to see the likes of the Nasdaq targeted over value names. Nonetheless, while yesterday’s US selloff was geared heavily towards those high P/E growth names, today has seen traders take on a more indiscriminate risk-off approach. In a turn of events, today has even seen commodities fall despite many seeing their gains as a reason to be fearful. With lumber going limit down in trading, there is a fear that a monetary tightening could perhaps dampen some of the demand for construction materials as we go forward. Nonetheless, with the US planning to embark of a wide array of infrastructure projects, and housing likely to continue booming, it is unlikely that we have seen the end of this commodity boom.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh highs above 1.2180
Dollar’s sell-off accelerates, despite of a generalized dismal mood. Government bond yields surge, stocks plunge as inflation concerns mount. Upbeat German data provide further support to the shared currency.
GBP/USD resumes advance, challenges highs in the 1.4150 area
GBP/USD recovered the ground lost and trades near its weekly high, despite a souring market’s mood. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
XAU/USD turns south before testing 200-day SMA, tests $1,820
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Next critical support for gold aligns at $1,800. Rising US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion weigh on gold.
BTC crashes, markets follow suit
The cryptocurrency market experienced a crash as the flagship cryptocurrency tumbled. Although some altcoins are recovering, Bitcoin price is still scrambling to find a support level and might trigger another sell-off soon.
S&P 500 Nasdaq Day Ahead: Can the Fed stop the red
Equity markets are in the red again on Tuesday as the Fed looks on powerless for now. Inevitable really, things cannot keep going up forever but it is always easy with hindsight.