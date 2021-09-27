Indices push higher while Rolls-Royce (RR Stock) gets a boost

Stock markets are making gains once more today, as traders look to take the recent market rebound further. Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce is hitting new highs for the year.

Rally enters a new week with confidence.

Last week’s fears evaporate as buyers return.

Rolls-Royce surges on USAF deal.

Early gains for the FTSE 100 have been knocked back, but European markets are doing better and US futures look solid. The new week has started in a very different fashion to the last one, indices having staged an impressive recovery from last Tuesday’s lows. China's worries seem to have evaporated, or at least have dimmed in importance, and with the US once again talking about an infrastructure bill we seem to have a welcome return to some of the old themes that proved so fruitful for equity markets in the first half of the year. US futures point towards a better start to the week too, as the clouds that dogged markets last week disappear to be replaced by a new wave of optimism.

Speaking of optimism, Rolls-Royce’s news has pushed it to the top of the leaderboard on a quieter day for UK company news. Rolls continue to remain popular with retail investors who see in it an ideal way of playing the rebound in travel and the global economy more broadly; this has come despite months of poor share price performance, but it looks like this particular value trade has been given a real boost this morning, rallying to eighteen-month highs.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,929, up 131 points from Friday’s close.