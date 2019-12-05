Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR runs into supply following INR surprise hold

USD/INR loses traction following RBI surprise hold

USD/INR is bleeding from a high of 71.6550 to a low of 71.2050 on the day so far, -0.34% at the time of writing. The main focus had been on the Reserve Bank of India keeping its key lending rate on hold in a surprise decision on Thursday.

Read more...

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Drops to 1-week lows, eyeing 61.8% Fibo. support

The USD/INR cross added to the previous session's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Read more...