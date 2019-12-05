Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR runs into supply following INR surprise hold

USD/INR loses traction following RBI surprise hold
USD/INR is bleeding from a high of 71.6550 to a low of 71.2050 on the day so far, -0.34% at the time of writing. The main focus had been on the Reserve Bank of India keeping its key lending rate on hold in a surprise decision on Thursday.
USD/INR Technical Analysis: Drops to 1-week lows, eyeing 61.8% Fibo. support
The USD/INR cross added to the previous session's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1100 as speculative interest prices in a dismal NFP
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains, despite discouraging EU data and slightly positive US figures. Focus shifts to US November employment figures.
GBP/USD ready to challenge May’s high
The GBP/USD pair is trading above 1.3150 and near a multi-month high at 1.3176, as Conservatives’ lead stabilized at 10 points.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.
XAU/USD hesitates near $1480/oz resistance
Gold kicked off December with a bullish reversal to the 1480 resistance. Just above the level the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are also acting as dynamic resistances.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.