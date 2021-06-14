The Indian rupee made a gap up opening at 73.20 levels and traded in the range of 73.11-73.27 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 73.27 levels. The rupee fell to its lowest level in nearly two weeks against the US dollar in choppy trade because the dollar strengthens across all major currencies and a further rise in Brent crude oil prices prompted oil marketing companies to step up their demand for dollars. Higher crude oil price worsens the outlook on India's current account deficit since the value of imports rises, thereby dampening the sentiment for the domestic currency.
India’s CPI inflation accelerated to a six-month high print of 6.30% in May, breaching the upper band of the Reserve Bank of India's flexible inflation target. A Reuters poll estimated the CPI inflation rate to be 5.30% in May. Meanwhile, the wholesale price-based inflation, released earlier during the day, soared to a record high of 12.94% in May, on rising prices of crude oil and manufactured goods. This is the fifth straight month of uptick seen in the WPI based inflation.
Industrial output in the 19 countries of the bloc rose by 0.8% m-o-m. This beat analysts' estimate of a 0.4% increase. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract was at 4.60%, against the previous close of 4.52%. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 73.18 levels. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day at 6.0044% levels while the overnight money market rate settled at 3.27% as against 3.26% recorded in the previous close.
USD/INR
The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 73.27 levels. Immediate resistance to be around 73.45 levels which is 38% retracement of the last month fall from 75.32-72.32. On the flipside, the immediate support will be at the 72.49 levels.
Equity market
The Sensex index settled 0.15% higher at 52,552 while the Nifty50 index closed at 15,812, up by 0.08%. India's VIX index rose 4% on the NSE today, suggesting high volatility in the markets. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index ended the day in the red, down 0.7% while the BSE SmallCap index closed 0.2% lower. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index ended the day as the top gainer on the NSE, up 0.58%, while the Nifty Realty index closed as the worst performer, down by 1.52%.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.21 as the dollar gives ground
EUR/USD has been marching higher as falling US bond yields are dragging the dollar down. Tensions are mounting ahead of the Fed's all-important decision later this week.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.4100 ahead of Johnson's reopening announcement
GBP/USD is trading marginally above 1.41. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.
Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5
XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD)
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.