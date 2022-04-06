GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see its been trading in a channel since the 31st of March, bouncing between overhead resistance of 1.318 and a support level at 1.31. Earlier in today’s session, it managed to climb to the 1.316 range, moving away from yesterday’s trending around the 1.31 support level, but there was an immediate reaction, leading to the retraction and the fall from 1.316 to 1.304 where it found temporary support. It was last found trading at the 1.305 range.
Today we can expect a short-term pattern continuation and move towards and below the 1.304 temporary support.
If, however, it manages to hold on to the current level, then we could expect a move towards the 1.31 range.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 79.71% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps beyond 1.0900 as US dollar retreats ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD is extending its rebound towards 1.0950, as the US dollar retreats despite the risk-off mood and firmer Treasury yields. EU’s von der Leyen said new sanctions against Russia will not be the last. Germany's Factory Orders disappointed in February. Fed minutes awaited.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3100 amid damp mood, ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3100, recovering ground amid a profit-taking decline in the US dollar ahead of the Fed minutes. BOE/Fed policy divergence, risk-aversion and the Russian sanctions could keep cable's further upside elusive.
Gold finds buyers once again near $1,915, Fed minutes in focus
Gold price is treading modestly flat, reversing a dip to six-day lows of $1,915. The bright metal finds support from a broad retreat in the US dollar, which is seemingly a profit-taking decline ahead of the critical Fed March meeting minutes.
Altcoins at discount before a new alt season
Bitcoin price has sliced through the yearly, weekly, and monthly open as it undergoes a steep sell-off on March 5. This downswing is likely a precursor before BTC rallies to a significant level.
FOMC March Minutes Preview: Will dollar rally pick up steam? Premium
The greenback has started the month of April on a firm footing on the back of the latest data releases from the US and rising odds of a 50 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve rate hike in May.