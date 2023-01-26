XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1925 is expected, followed by growth to 1995. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1895, which will mean further falling to 1845.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has left the borders of a bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9200 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9025. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9255, which will mean further growth to 0.9345.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is growing in an ascending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.7065 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7265. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6910, which will mean further falling to 0.6815.