XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAUUSD is trading at 1776.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1750.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1830.00. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1705.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1635.00.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.7149; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7085 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7325. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6995. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6905.
AUD/CHF, “Australian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
AUDCHF is trading at 0.7124; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7065 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7285. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7005. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6905. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7185, thus completing an Inverted Head & Shoulder reversal pattern; the pattern materialization target is at 0.7325.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as USD resumes decline
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields. Easing concerns over EU's covid vaccines rollout and dovish Fed expectations underpin the spot.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 as UK’s optimism offsets USD bounce
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850, picking up fresh bids heading into the London open. The cheers the UK’s advantage of faster vaccinations and unlock guidelines to shrug off the US dollar’s bounce off late the lowest since late March.
XAU/USD buyers attack six-week-old resistance line around $1,780
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low to print mild gains, picks up bids off-late. Ascending resistance line from early March tests bulls. 50-day SMA, monthly support line could offer bounces in case of pullback, any further weakness will recall the bears.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.