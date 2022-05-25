USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may slightly correct and test Kijun-Sen at 127.75, and then resume moving downwards to reach 124.65. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 129.45. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 130.35.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is rising within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.6455 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6660. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6275. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6185.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9645 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9445. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9715. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9810.