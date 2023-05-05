USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3530 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3345. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the resistance level. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3615, which will mean further growth to 1.3705.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 134.85 is expected, followed by a decline to 130.85. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 136.55, which will mean further growth to 137.45.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is getting ready to break out the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6690 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6590, which will mean a further decline to 0.6405. Meanwhile, the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 0.6775.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
