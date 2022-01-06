NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is trading at 0.6749; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6775 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6630. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6845. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6935. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.6705.
XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”
XAG/USD is trading at 22.56; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may the cloud’s downside border at 22.65 and then resume moving downwards to reach 21.75. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the neckline of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 23.20. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 24.10.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is trading at 0.7165; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7185 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7065. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7265. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7355. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.7135.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.