NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.7184; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7150 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7325. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7035. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6945.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is trading at 113.52; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 113.85 and then resume moving downwards to reach 111.75. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 114.55. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 115.45.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9117; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9160 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8985. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9255. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9345.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1700 ahead of key EZ, US data
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1700, consolidating the biggest daily jump since May. The US dollar licks its wounds, in the aftermath of the Q3 GDP miss and poor tech earnings. The ECB pushed back rate hike expectations. German, Eurozone GDP awaited ahead US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD trades below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3800 amid improving market mood. A tepid bounce in the US dollar and escalates Brexit concerns cap the pair's upside. France detains UK ships while Britain summons the French ambassador. Brexit updates, US PCE inflation eyed.
Gold pivots around $1800, levels to watch
Gold price cautious amid US yield curve flattening, month-end flows in play. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation and FOMC decision fresh moves in gold.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price is currently sitting inside a supply zone that has prevented it from making any progress for nearly five months. The resurgence of buyers has triggered a massive meme coin bull run, which provides DOGE with an opportunity to kick-start another leg-up.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent Premium
Inflationary pressures in the United States economy have not abated with the heat. Continuing supply-chain restrictions, labor shortages and commodity price increases are set to make the fall and winter as uncomfortable for consumers as the summer.