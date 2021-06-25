NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is trading at 0.7076; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7025 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7185. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6975. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6895.

EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

EUR/JPY is trading at 132.39; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 131.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 134.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 131.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 130.10.

GBP/CHF, “Great Britain Pound vs Swiss Franc”

GBP/CHF is trading at 1.2778; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2735 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2910. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the bullish channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2685. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2595.