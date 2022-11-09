GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the broken border of the channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.1445 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1955. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1295, which will mean further falling to 1.1205.

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the lower border of the descending channel. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3565 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3125. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3715, which will mean further growth to 1.3810.

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.5845 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6175. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5715, which will mean further falling to 0.5625.