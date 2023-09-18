Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2425 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2215. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above the 1.2615 level, which will mean a further rise to 1.2705.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has left the boundaries of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1955. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary with the price securing under 1905, which will mean further falling to 1875.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.8940 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9060. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Ichimoku Cloud with the price securing under 0.8835, which will mean a further decline to 0.8745.