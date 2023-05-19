Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is pushing off the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2460 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2275. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2595, which will mean further growth to 1.2685.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. Another test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1975 is expected, followed by a decline to 1915. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 2045, which will mean further growth to 2075.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9015 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9135. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.8875, which will mean a further decline to 0.8785.