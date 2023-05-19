GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is pushing off the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2460 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2275. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2595, which will mean further growth to 1.2685.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. Another test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1975 is expected, followed by a decline to 1915. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 2045, which will mean further growth to 2075.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9015 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9135. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.8875, which will mean a further decline to 0.8785.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
