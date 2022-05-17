GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is correcting within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2365 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1945 Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2465. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2555.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD has fixed above Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1850.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1735.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1880.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1915.00.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is no longer moving within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2875 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2595. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3035. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3125.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.