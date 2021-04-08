GBP/USD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
The currency pair is trading at 1.3768 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3825 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3575. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance level. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3885, which will mean further growth to 1.3975. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the Neck of the reversal Head and Shoulders pattern and securing under 1.3695. The aim of the move is 1.3520.
USD/RUB, "US Dollar vs Russian Ruble"
The currency pair is trading at 77.04 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 76.40 is expected, followed by gtowth to 79.55. The growth can be additionally confirmed by a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 74.05, which will entail further falling to 73.15.
XAU/USD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
Gold is trading at 1743 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1725 is expected, followed by growth to 1805. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1685, which will entail further falling to 1615. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Double Bottom reversal pattern and securing above 1765. The aim of the move is 1835.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
