GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has left the borders of a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2160 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1725. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2345, which will mean further growth to 1.2435.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the Cloud at 134.05 is expected, followed by falling to 129.05. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 137.55, which will mean further growth to 138.45.

Brent

Crude oil is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 80.85 is expected, followed by falling to 71.55. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 83.55, which will mean further growth to 88.05.