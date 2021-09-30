GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3443; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3515 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3255. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3715.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9340; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9310 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9425. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9255. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9165.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is trading at 1.2732; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2705 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2845. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2635. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2545.
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16, pressured around the 2021 lows as US yields remain elevated and support the dollar. Fed Chair Powell testifies as upcoming tapering moves markets. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP is awaited as well.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3450 as the dollar holds onto its taper-related gains. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner.
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?