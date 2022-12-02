GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is growing in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.2155 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2890. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1805, which will mean further falling to 1.1710.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has left the borders of the Double Bottom pattern. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9410 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9505, which will mean further growth to 0.9610.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator at 0.6310 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6655. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6105, which will mean further falling to 0.6005.