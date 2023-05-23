GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1.2465 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2295. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2565, which will mean further growth to 1.2655. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the Triangle pattern, securing under 1.2385.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is pushing off the upper border of a Double Bottom reversal pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6255 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6375. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6210, which will mean a further decline to 0.6115.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the lower border of a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1980 is expected, followed by a decline to 1915. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 2010, which will mean further growth to 2045. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the Triangle pattern, securing under 1950.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0800 on Tuesday. Ahead of S&P Global PMI and New Home Sales data from the US, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD hits fresh monthly low below 1.2400
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2400, hitting fresh monthly lows after the UK Preliminary business PMI data disappointed in May. BoE Governor Bailey's cautious comments on the policy outlook puts additional weight on Pound Sterling ahead of key US data.
Gold stays deep in red $1,960 as US yields push higher
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades below $1,960 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extends the rally into an eighth straight day and holds comfortably above 3.7%, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
ZM Stock Earnings: Enterprise sales rise 13%, while Online segment declines
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat Wall Street analysts’ average by 17%, while revenue came about 3% above the consensus forecast.