GBPUSD is trading at 1.3612; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3570 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3855. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3525. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3435.
NZDUSD is trading at 0.6938; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6945 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6785. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7015. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7105. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 0.6855.
USDJPY is trading at 113.48; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 112.35 and then resume moving upwards to reach 115.35. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a breakout of the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 110.75. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 109.85.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1550, attempting a recovery from yearly lows of 1.1524. The risk-off mood and pre-US inflation repositioning fuel correction in the dollar from yearly peaks. Divergent Fed-ECB monetary policy outlooks undermine the euro. US inflation, FOMC minutes awaited.
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. A broad-based retreat in the US dollar keeps the pair afloat. Hawkish BOE outweighs renewed Brexit concerns amid a cautious market mood. US inflation and Fed minutes in focus.
Gold is wavering in a narrow range above $1760, posting small gains so far this Wednesday. Gold bulls catch a breather heading into the US inflation and FOMC minutes showdown.
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
The inflation-averaging vaccine is not working. Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.