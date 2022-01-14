GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3726; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3840. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is trading at 0.6858; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6835 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6960. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the ascending channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6750. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6665. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 0.6905.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is trading at 0.7277; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7255 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7375. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the bullish channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7205. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7105.