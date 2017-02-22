Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another below Kumo Cloud (1); D Tenkan-Sen and D Kijun-Sen formed D "Dead Cross" (3). Ichimoku Cloud is still heading down (2); Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from D Tenkan-Sen, and decline of the price towards D Senkou Span B and then W Tenkan-Sen.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by "Golden Cross" (1) so far. Ichimoku Cloud is going up (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on Senkou Span B. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from the cloud's upside border, resistance from Tenkan-Sen, and decline of the price.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by "Golden Cross" (1) and D "Golden Cross"; the lines are getting closer to each other. Ichimoku Cloud is almost closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from W Kijun-Sen, and decline of the price towards the cloud's upside border and D Tenkan-Sen.