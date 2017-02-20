Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected below Kumo Cloud and formed “Dead Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is still heading down (2); Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span A, and decline of the price towards W Tenkan-Sen.
GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are intersecting and forming “Golden Cross” (1); Tenkan-Sen is directed to the upside. Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart, and the price is on Senkou Span A. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from Tenkan-Sen, and growth of the price.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Golden Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross”; Tenkan-Sen is directed to the upside. Ichimoku Cloud is very narrow, but still moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is close to the chart, and the price is between Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect support from Kijun-Sen – Senkou Span A.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.