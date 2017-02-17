Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another inside Kumo Cloud, they may intersect and form "Dead Cross" (1). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from Senkou Span B, and decline of the price towards W Tenkan-Sen.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are intersecting and forming "Dead Cross" (1). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is below the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Tenkan-Sen, and decline of the price.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected inside Kumo Cloud and formed "Golden Cross" (1), the lines are still influenced by D "Golden Cross"; Tenkan-Sen is directed to the upside. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on W Kijun-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from W Kijun-Sen, and growth of the price.