Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold
GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another inside Kumo Cloud, they may intersect and form "Dead Cross" (1). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from Senkou Span B, and decline of the price towards W Tenkan-Sen.
GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are intersecting and forming "Dead Cross" (1). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is below the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Tenkan-Sen, and decline of the price.
XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected inside Kumo Cloud and formed "Golden Cross" (1), the lines are still influenced by D "Golden Cross"; Tenkan-Sen is directed to the upside. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on W Kijun-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from W Kijun-Sen, and growth of the price.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.