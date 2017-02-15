Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected inside Kumo Cloud and formed “Dead Cross” (1); the lines are still influenced by D “Golden Cross” (3). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect decline of the price towards support from Senkou Span B.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Dead Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is heading down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is below the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect decline of the price.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Dead Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross”. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2) and the daily cloud is falling as well. Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart and the price is close to the cloud’s upside border. Short‑term forecast: we can expect the price to move inside the cloud to reach Senkou Span B.