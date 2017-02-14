Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are getting closer to each other, but still influenced by “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span A and support from D Senkou Span B.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another inside Kumo Cloud, they may intersect and form “Dead Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is below the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect decline of the price and the correction towards the cloud’s downside border.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected and formed “Dead Cross” (1), but they are still influenced by D “Golden Cross”. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from Kijun-Sen, and attempts of the price to fix inside the cloud.