GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.3549 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3590 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3685, which will mean further growth to 1.3775.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is trading at 0.7357 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7390 is expected, followed by falling to 0.7255. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7495, which will entail further growth to 0.7585.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is trading at 0.9126 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9145 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9020. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9185, which will entail further growth to 0.9275. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 0.9075.