EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is no longer moving inside the Triangle pattern. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.0245 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0505. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0155. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0065.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is testing Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1775.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1835.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1735.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1695.00.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is rising within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.6355 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6555. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6240. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6135. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bullish channel’s upside border and fix above 0.6475.
