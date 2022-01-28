EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1151; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1195 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1035. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1395. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1485.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is trading at 1797.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1815.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1755.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1850.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1875.00.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3408; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3425 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3195. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3595. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3685.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 after disappointing German GDP data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound and trades below 1.1150 in the early European session. The data from Germany showed that the GDP contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, not allowing the shared currency to attract investors. Later in the session, the PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold faces a wall of resistances above $1,800 ahead of US inflation
Gold bulls seem to come up for the last dance ahead of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the PCE Price Index. However, they appear non-committal near $1,800. The Fed’s hawkishness and stronger US data will likely keep gold’s upside limited.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Dollar rally has more legs to run Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8% in December from 4.7%. US Dollar Index surged to its highest level in more than a year on Fed's hawkish outlook. Dollar is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the near term.