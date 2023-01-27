EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0840 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1055. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0775, which will mean further falling to 1.0685.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 129.65 is expected, followed by growth to 134.10. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 128.65, which will mean further falling to 127.75. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 131.45.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 1.3360 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3165. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3465, which will mean further growth to 1.3555.