EURU/SD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has pushed off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0715 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0775, which will mean further growth to 1.0875.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has secured above the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 139.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.55. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 138.55, which will mean a further decline to 137.65.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6065 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6175, which will mean further growth to 0.6265. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6035.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0700 ahead of Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0700, on the defensive in the European session. The US Dollar is extending post-US NFP gains amid cautious optimism, as investors assess the Fed rates outlook. Eurozone Sentix data slumps to -17.1 in June. Lagarde, US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2400 amid a notable US Dollar demand, dragging the major lower for the second successive day on Monday. Markets repricing of the Fed interest rates outlook push the US Treasury bond yields higher, in turn, the US Dollar. US ISM Services PMI next of note.
Gold finds short-term cushion above $1,940, more downside looks solid
Gold price has found a short-term cushion near $1,943.00, however, more downside seems favored. Gold price witnessed an intense sell-off after a mean-reversion move to near the 200-period EMA at $1,977.32.
Pro-XRP attorney says Ripple has 25% chance of winning against SEC, Judge could announce verdict by September
Ripple has a 25% chance of winning its legal battle against the US SEC, according to pro-XRP attorney John Deaton. Over the weekend, Deaton shared his opinion on Ripple’s likelihood of both an outright win and a partial victory.
Services PMIs the next focus after last week’s bumper US jobs report
While US markets finished the week on a high, after another bumper jobs report and a positive week across the board, markets in Europe, while finishing the week on a high, struggled to match the exuberance of investors on the other side of the Atlantic.