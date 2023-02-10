EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0785 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0875, which will mean further growth to 1.0965. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0675.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 130.95 is expected, followed by growth to 134.35. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.25, which will mean further falling to 129.35.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6345 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6185. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6425, which will mean further growth to 0.6515. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6835.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds in daily range above 1.0700
EUR/USD continues to trade in its daily range above 1.0700 on Friday. The US Dollar manages to hold its ground against its major rivals as US yields stay near this week's highs. February UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY drops on reports about next BoJ governor, finds support ahead of mid-130.00s
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its modest gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and attracts fresh sellers following an early uptick to the 132.00 area on Friday. The intraday slide picks up pace during the early European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 130.55-130.60 region in the last hour.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2100 after UK GDP
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.2100. The data from the UK showed on Friday that the GDP contracted by 0.5% on a monthly basis while staying stagnant in the fourth quarter, not allowing Pound Sterling to gain traction.
Gold price rebounds above $1,860 ahead of US data
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward $1,870 early Friday after having touched its lowest level in a month below $1,860 earlier in the day. Market participants pay close attention to US Treasury yield-curve inversion and await US consumer confidence data.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.