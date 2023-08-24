EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0880 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0665. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0965, which will indicate further growth to 1.1055.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is testing the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud is expected at 1.3495, followed by a rise to 1.3715. The growth can be additionally confirmed by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.3430, which will indicate a further decline to 1.3340.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is correcting within a descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the resistance level at 0.5980 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5805. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6030, which will mean further growth to 0.6125. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price securing below 0.5905.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
