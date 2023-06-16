EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has secured above the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0895 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1035. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0695, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0605.
NZD/USD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6205 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6365. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6045, which will indicate a further decline to 0.5955.
USD/CAD is pushing off the lower border of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3265 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3105. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3395, which will indicate a further rise to 1.3485.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
