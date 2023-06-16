Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has secured above the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0895 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1035. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0695, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0605.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6205 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6365. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6045, which will indicate a further decline to 0.5955.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is pushing off the lower border of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3265 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3105. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3395, which will indicate a further rise to 1.3485.