EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0345 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0745. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0155, which will mean further falling to 1.0065.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6175 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6525. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6010, which will mean further falling to 0.5915.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
The currency pair has pushed off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3365 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3660. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3305, which will mean further falling to 1.3210.
