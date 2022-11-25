EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going inside the Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0375, followed by growth to 1.0695. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0115, which will indicate further falling to 1.0035.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has secured above the resistance level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.6195, followed by growty to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6005, which will entail further falling to 0.5910.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
The currency pair has left the bullish channel, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.3345, followed by falling to 1.3065. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3455, which will entail further growth to 1.3545.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 amid subdued trading activity on Black Friday
EUR/USD is trading sideways in a familiar range near 1.0400 in early European trading. US Treasury yields and the US Dollar hold the lower ground on prospects of a slower pace of the Fed's policy tightening. Thin trading conditions to extend on Black Friday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2100 mark amid light trading
GBP/USD is oscillating in a narrow band at around 1.2100 on Black Friday. The dovish FOMC minutes continue to weigh on the US Dollar and offer support. Relatively thin trading conditions hold back bullish GBP traders from placing fresh bets.
Gold looks to preserve weekly gains near $1,750 on Black Friday
Gold price is building onto the previous gains, trading at the highest level so far this week. The United States Dollar (USD) continues to lick its wounds amid a partial holiday in America on Black Friday.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.