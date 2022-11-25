EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going inside the Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0375, followed by growth to 1.0695. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0115, which will indicate further falling to 1.0035.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the resistance level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.6195, followed by growty to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6005, which will entail further falling to 0.5910.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair has left the bullish channel, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.3345, followed by falling to 1.3065. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3455, which will entail further growth to 1.3545.