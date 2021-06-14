EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.2100; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2135 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2005. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2215. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2305. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the bearish channel’s downside border and fix below 1.2050.
NZDUSD is trading at 0.7142; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7160 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7070. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7195. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7305.
USDCAD is trading at 1.2154; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2105 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2250. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2035. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1945.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.