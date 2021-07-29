EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1856; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1835 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1930. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1755. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1665.
NZD/JPY, “New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
NZDJPY is trading at 76.51; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 76.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 78.70. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 75.95. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 75.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 77.55, thus indicating a breakout of the neckline of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern and the start on this pattern materialization.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9086; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9120 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8955. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9195. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9285. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the descending channel’s downsides border and fix below 0.9035.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes daily high above 1.1850 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, as it continues to notch higher on Thursday. Dovish Fed downs the US Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. Rebound in Chinese stocks lifts overall market mood, weighing further on the safe-haven dollar. Eurozone data and US GDP in focus.
GBP/USD renews monthly top above 1.3900 on softer USD, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh multi-day high above 1.3900. US dollar tracks Treasury yields to the south amid Fed’s dovish tilt. EU softens legal threat over NI protocol on demand of UK’s Frost. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
Gold remains on track to test 200-DMA, US GDP awaited
In the aftermath of the Fed decision, gold price is extending its recent run higher, looking to recapture the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. The market mood has improved amid a rebound in the Chinese stocks.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON contemplates 34% gains
SafeMoon price is experiencing a bottom formation as SAFEMOON approaches a crucial support level twice over the past week. If a bounce from this barrier evolves, it will indicate a double bottom reversal in play. SafeMoon price crashed 20% between July 19 and July 20 to $0.00000273.
US Q2 GDP Preview: Economy to continue to expand at strong pace
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release on Thursday, July 29, its first estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter.