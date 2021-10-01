EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1576; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1605 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1505. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1665. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1775.
Brent
Brent is trading at 78.65; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 77.65 and then resume moving upwards to reach 83.05. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 75.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 74.35.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is trading at 0.6883; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6955 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6725. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7095. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7185.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD edges toward 1.16, dismissing risk-off mood ahead of data
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood originating America's political struggles and soaring energy costs in Europe and elsewhere. Eurozone and US inflation figures are awaited.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3450 on firmer dollar, UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has kicked off Q4 under pressure, trading around 1.3450. The US dollar is stronger across the board amid rising energy prices, causing a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1,750 amid renewed USD strength
Gold prices eases below daily highs above $1,750 after posting a one week high in the US session. The downward pressure builds up on the renewed buying interest in the greenback, which makes the precious metal expensive for holders of the other currencies.
Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains
Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30. The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off. The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.