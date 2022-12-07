EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0385 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0755. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0295, which will mean further falling to 1.0195.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured under the lower border of an ascending channel. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6705 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6475. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6810, which will mean further growth to 0.6905.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3605 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3870. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3450, which will mean further falling to 1.3365.