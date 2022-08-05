EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues testing the resistance area. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0190 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0415. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0105. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9990. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 1.0295; the pattern materialisation target is at 1.0455.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting inside the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6955 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7145. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6880. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6785.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6265 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6450. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6215. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6125. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 0.6365; the pattern materialisation target is at 0.6475.